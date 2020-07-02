7615 Quail Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful Quail Park 5 Bedroom 4 1/2 Bath, Cul-de-sac All Brick Home in South Park! Grand 2 Story Entry/Foyer, Open Floorplan with 11 ft Ceilings, Hardwoods and Crown Molding Throughout Main, The Kitchen features Beautiful Granite Counters and Island, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Custom Maple Cabinets & (2) Pantries. The Huge Master Suite offers Tray Ceilings a Master Bath with a Jetted Garden Tub, Oversized Shower, and a Large Walk with Custom Shelving and More! The 3rd Floor offers a Full Bath, Great Space for a Separate Living Quarters or Recreation Room. The Private Backyard is Gorgeous, the Screened Porch & Deck are great for relaxing and Entertaining. This is a Great Home in a Excellent Location, Just Minutes from Shopping at the South Park Mall, Restaurants, The Harris YMCA, Convenient to Uptown and Hwy 77.