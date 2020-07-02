All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

7615 Quail Park Drive

7615 Quail Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Quail Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful Quail Park 5 Bedroom 4 1/2 Bath, Cul-de-sac All Brick Home in South Park! Grand 2 Story Entry/Foyer, Open Floorplan with 11 ft Ceilings, Hardwoods and Crown Molding Throughout Main, The Kitchen features Beautiful Granite Counters and Island, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Custom Maple Cabinets & (2) Pantries. The Huge Master Suite offers Tray Ceilings a Master Bath with a Jetted Garden Tub, Oversized Shower, and a Large Walk with Custom Shelving and More! The 3rd Floor offers a Full Bath, Great Space for a Separate Living Quarters or Recreation Room. The Private Backyard is Gorgeous, the Screened Porch & Deck are great for relaxing and Entertaining. This is a Great Home in a Excellent Location, Just Minutes from Shopping at the South Park Mall, Restaurants, The Harris YMCA, Convenient to Uptown and Hwy 77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Quail Park Drive have any available units?
7615 Quail Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 Quail Park Drive have?
Some of 7615 Quail Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Quail Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Quail Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Quail Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7615 Quail Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7615 Quail Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Quail Park Drive offers parking.
Does 7615 Quail Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7615 Quail Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Quail Park Drive have a pool?
No, 7615 Quail Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Quail Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7615 Quail Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Quail Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7615 Quail Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
