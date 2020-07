Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 6 bedroom home with bonus room. 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom on main level. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Perfect location, convenient to I85 and I485. Only minutes from Concord Mills Mall, North Lake Mall and Downtown Charlotte. Lease this home with the right to purchase. Renter has to qualify through Home Partners of America