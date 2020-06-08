All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7431 Saddle Trail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7431 Saddle Trail Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 3:54 PM

7431 Saddle Trail Lane

7431 Saddle Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7431 Saddle Trail Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 Saddle Trail Lane have any available units?
7431 Saddle Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7431 Saddle Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7431 Saddle Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 Saddle Trail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7431 Saddle Trail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7431 Saddle Trail Lane offer parking?
No, 7431 Saddle Trail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7431 Saddle Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 Saddle Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 Saddle Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 7431 Saddle Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7431 Saddle Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 7431 Saddle Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 Saddle Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 Saddle Trail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7431 Saddle Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7431 Saddle Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte