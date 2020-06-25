All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7332 Wallace Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7332 Wallace Lane
Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:25 PM

7332 Wallace Lane

7332 Wallace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7332 Wallace Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated 4 bed, 1 bath house. Vinyl and carpet throughout with great natural light. Renovated eat in kitchen with brand new appliances.Large driveway.

Get ready excited to enjoy relaxing nights in your private backyard with perfect roaming space for your furry friend.

Inside, you will find the grand kitchen features fresh countertops, dishwasher and so much more! It is definitely the perfect kitchen for the chef in your family.

All Bedrooms include fresh clean flooring and spacious closet space. Renters will definitely love the master bath that offers a beautiful tiled shower.

$200 Off First Months Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7332 Wallace Lane have any available units?
7332 Wallace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7332 Wallace Lane have?
Some of 7332 Wallace Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7332 Wallace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7332 Wallace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7332 Wallace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7332 Wallace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7332 Wallace Lane offer parking?
No, 7332 Wallace Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7332 Wallace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7332 Wallace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7332 Wallace Lane have a pool?
No, 7332 Wallace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7332 Wallace Lane have accessible units?
No, 7332 Wallace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7332 Wallace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7332 Wallace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte