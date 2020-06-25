7332 Wallace Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated 4 bed, 1 bath house. Vinyl and carpet throughout with great natural light. Renovated eat in kitchen with brand new appliances.Large driveway.



Get ready excited to enjoy relaxing nights in your private backyard with perfect roaming space for your furry friend.



Inside, you will find the grand kitchen features fresh countertops, dishwasher and so much more! It is definitely the perfect kitchen for the chef in your family.



All Bedrooms include fresh clean flooring and spacious closet space. Renters will definitely love the master bath that offers a beautiful tiled shower.



$200 Off First Months Rent