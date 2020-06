Amenities

dishwasher ice maker oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story DUPLEX in sought after Yorkwood. Boasting a spacious open floorplan with 3bed/1.5bath. Spacious open Living room getting abundance of natural light in while flowing towards the Stunning kitchen with white appliances, white cabinetry, give you all the cabinet & counter space needed. Spacious bedrooms. Featuring beautiful crown moldings all laid out on a neutral palette just waiting for your personal touch! Located with convenient access to the interstates, Uptown and so many more amenities that Charlotte has to offer. This one will not last! Contact today for more details!