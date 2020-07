Cascades at Northlake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed on-site laundry clubhouse hot tub internet access package receiving

Located minutes away from Uptown Charlotte and major employers like Bank of America and Duke Energy, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity - just outside the heart of the city. Smart home features like Nest™ thermostats and modern conveniences like in-home washer and dryer sets will make you proud to call any of our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to Northlake Mall makes your weekly errand runs a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Head over to Historic Latta Plantation for a day at Mountain Island Lake, or go for a short drive to explore all the local restaurants of Northcrest Shopping Center. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.