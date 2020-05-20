Rent Calculator
722 Pawley Drive
722 Pawley Drive
722 Pawley Drive
Location
722 Pawley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
- Spacious home in established neighborhood. Convenient to highways, shopping and parks.
Directions: I-485 to Mt Holly Parkway West,L-Pawley
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4610526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 722 Pawley Drive have any available units?
722 Pawley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 722 Pawley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
722 Pawley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Pawley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 722 Pawley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 722 Pawley Drive offer parking?
No, 722 Pawley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 722 Pawley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Pawley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Pawley Drive have a pool?
No, 722 Pawley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 722 Pawley Drive have accessible units?
No, 722 Pawley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Pawley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Pawley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Pawley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 722 Pawley Drive has units with air conditioning.
