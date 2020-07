Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Great 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhouse. One bedroom on main floor. Private enclosed patio with storage building. Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities. Please, NO PETS, and NO SMOKING. Housing Vouchers Accepted. Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.