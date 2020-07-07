715 N Church Street 516

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Available now! You will love this beautiful uptown end unit corner location with fantastic views in the highly desirable 4th Ward District. This home has one of the best locations within the building offering direct views of the Center City Skylines & the community pool. The flexible floorplan offers 2 bedrooms or one bedroom + office. Both bedrooms feature windows, closets, & natural lighting. The bathroom has a split door layout for added functionality and privacy. Covered balcony directly off of the living room with iron railing for seating/dining while enjoying the uptown skyline & community views. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer included. Enjoy the building's rooftop terrace, cooking grills, community pool, & best of all, walking distance to almost anywhere in the center city. Gated assigned parking, secured main area doors and elevator. (key-fob required for added security). Short walk to Bank of America Stadium. Tenant to pay a $40 application fee. Contact listing agent for a full video tour.