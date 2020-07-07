All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 715 N Church Street 516.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
715 N Church Street 516
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:28 PM

715 N Church Street 516

715 N Church St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

715 N Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available now! You will love this beautiful uptown end unit corner location with fantastic views in the highly desirable 4th Ward District. This home has one of the best locations within the building offering direct views of the Center City Skylines & the community pool. The flexible floorplan offers 2 bedrooms or one bedroom + office. Both bedrooms feature windows, closets, & natural lighting. The bathroom has a split door layout for added functionality and privacy. Covered balcony directly off of the living room with iron railing for seating/dining while enjoying the uptown skyline & community views. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer included. Enjoy the building's rooftop terrace, cooking grills, community pool, & best of all, walking distance to almost anywhere in the center city. Gated assigned parking, secured main area doors and elevator. (key-fob required for added security). Short walk to Bank of America Stadium. Tenant to pay a $40 application fee. Contact listing agent for a full video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 N Church Street 516 have any available units?
715 N Church Street 516 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 N Church Street 516 have?
Some of 715 N Church Street 516's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 N Church Street 516 currently offering any rent specials?
715 N Church Street 516 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 N Church Street 516 pet-friendly?
No, 715 N Church Street 516 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 715 N Church Street 516 offer parking?
Yes, 715 N Church Street 516 offers parking.
Does 715 N Church Street 516 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 N Church Street 516 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 N Church Street 516 have a pool?
Yes, 715 N Church Street 516 has a pool.
Does 715 N Church Street 516 have accessible units?
No, 715 N Church Street 516 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 N Church Street 516 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 N Church Street 516 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte