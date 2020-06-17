All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

7031 Rumple Road

7031 Rumple Road · No Longer Available
Location

7031 Rumple Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath house in University Area - Subdivision: Hemby Woods
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2001
Pets - NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Nathaniel Alexander Elem., Martin Middle, Vance High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. The main floor has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and good size kitchen. Updated flooring downstairs. Master bedroom upstairs has a walk in closet and private full bath with garden tub. The home also has a patio and 1 car garage. Located in Hemby Woods just off of University City Blvd and I-85. Easy commute to University, Concord Mills or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4214993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Rumple Road have any available units?
7031 Rumple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7031 Rumple Road have?
Some of 7031 Rumple Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 Rumple Road currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Rumple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Rumple Road pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Rumple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7031 Rumple Road offer parking?
Yes, 7031 Rumple Road offers parking.
Does 7031 Rumple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Rumple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Rumple Road have a pool?
No, 7031 Rumple Road does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Rumple Road have accessible units?
No, 7031 Rumple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Rumple Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Rumple Road does not have units with dishwashers.

