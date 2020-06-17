7031 Rumple Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath house in University Area - Subdivision: Hemby Woods

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Year Built: 2001

Pets - NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Nathaniel Alexander Elem., Martin Middle, Vance High School



This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. The main floor has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and good size kitchen. Updated flooring downstairs. Master bedroom upstairs has a walk in closet and private full bath with garden tub. The home also has a patio and 1 car garage. Located in Hemby Woods just off of University City Blvd and I-85. Easy commute to University, Concord Mills or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4214993)