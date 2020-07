Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill clubhouse internet access key fob access online portal

Located in the heart of Wesley Heights in Charlotte, NC, Summit Apartments guarantees you'll truly love where you live. With its impressive, upscale amenities, eclectic styling, and floor plans ranging from studios to two bedrooms, don't be surprised if your friends never want leave. With it's ideal location in the heart of Charlotte, you'll be amazed at all the city has to offer. You'll experience downtown living without the hassle of actually living in the city!