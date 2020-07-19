All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6618 Ziegler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6618 Ziegler Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6618 Ziegler Lane

6618 Ziegler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6618 Ziegler Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MASTER BR ON MAIN LEVEL. This large 4 BR + LOFT, 2.5 bath home has ~2600 s.f. Master BR on main and 3 BRs plus loft/den area upstairs. Master bath has garden tub and dual-sink vanity. Secondary bath with dual-sink vanity. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar open to great room with lots of natural light. Formal dining room. Located in desirable Asbury Place. Convenient to Publix, restaurants, shopping and highways!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 Ziegler Lane have any available units?
6618 Ziegler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6618 Ziegler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Ziegler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Ziegler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6618 Ziegler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6618 Ziegler Lane offer parking?
No, 6618 Ziegler Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6618 Ziegler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 Ziegler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Ziegler Lane have a pool?
No, 6618 Ziegler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6618 Ziegler Lane have accessible units?
No, 6618 Ziegler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Ziegler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6618 Ziegler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 Ziegler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618 Ziegler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte