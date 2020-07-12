/
eagle lake
318 Apartments for rent in Eagle Lake, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-77, Queens University of Charlotte and Carolinas Medical Center. Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
26 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1255 sqft
Units offer residents laundry, extra storage, patio or balcony. Community features pool, tennis court, car wash area and gym. Located in Charlotte, NC, just minutes away from world-class shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1149 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
8821 Gerren Court
8821 Gerren Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Welcome Home! This 3 Bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle Lake
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
20 Units Available
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
39 Units Available
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1262 sqft
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
22 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,156
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
13 Units Available
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1305 sqft
Apartment complex within minutes of I-77. On-site pool, media room, gym and business center. Spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and ample storage. Balconies, pet-friendly and in-unit laundry available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1388 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule an in-person or Self-Guided Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2605 Silverthorn Dr
2605 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1512 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in a gated community in SW Charlotte. Tons of upgrades- hardwood floors, nice fixtures, tile in bathrooms, & more. Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to large great room w/ breakfast area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 E. Cama Street
313 East Cama Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
- **Month to month leases only** Cozy home in Southend area. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Updated kitchen and oversized deck. Close to nightlife, breweries, light rail and an easy commute uptown. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840059)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7354 Copper Beech Trace
7354 Copper Beech Trace, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
3BD/ 2.5BA - Luxury End Unit Townhome in Southwest Charlotte - Virtual Tour available - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xsqHcR4JJAJ Luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath. End unit townhome in a gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2622 Elmin Street
2622 Elmin Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
940 sqft
This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom suite includes a large closet and private bath complete with shower tub combo. The two additional bedrooms share a full bath which also includes a tub shower combo.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2269 Aston Mill Place - 1
2269 Aston Mill Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1514 sqft
More pictures coming soon, no showings until 7/8/20. Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable The Mews at Laurel Valley subdivision. Great location - only minutes to I-485 & I-77 for commuting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
2442 Silverthorn Dr
2442 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
This beautiful town home is located in a gated community close to I-485, shopping and dining! Water and lawn care are included in the price of rent, along with access to the community pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Macomb Place
1202 Macomb Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1260 sqft
Newer construction townhome in Historic Wesley Heights just minutes from Uptown. 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom with two car tandem garage. Quartz counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors and more.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
335 Glenrock Dr
335 Glenrock Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
982 sqft
335 Glenrock Dr Available 05/01/20 Close to Nations Ford and I 77 - No Showings yest This 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Is located near Nations Ford and I 77. House is equipped with electric baseboard heater and AC will require window units (RLNE5694250)
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6948 Haines Mill Road
6948 Haines Mill Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1988 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with a Loft in Steele Creek! - Located in the Laurel Valley community is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a two-car garage! Spacious living room with a gas log fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2951 Brahman Meadows Lane
2951 Brahman Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath South Charlotte Home with large level backyard and Cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan, large family room, gas fireplace, 2-car garage. in the fabulous Steele Creek area.
