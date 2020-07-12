/
second ward
352 Apartments for rent in Second Ward, Charlotte, NC
66 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
56 Units Available
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
63 Units Available
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1145 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
22 Units Available
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,021
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1120 sqft
New community with luxury units featuring scenic city views. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub, dog park, game room, courtyard, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
615 Mattie Rose Lane
615 Mattie Rose Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2366 sqft
Enjoy single family residence size and comfort with the modern-day conveniences of urban living in this private community. Each distinctive home is hand-crafted with an elevated design to capture center-city skyline views.
Results within 1 mile of Second Ward
135 Units Available
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1046 sqft
Luxury high-rise uptown living complete with expansive views from your balcony and stylish wood cabinetry. Open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings. Practice putting green and large and small dog parks ensure fine living.
9 Units Available
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
63 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
24 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$937
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
14 Units Available
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
35 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,100
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
32 Units Available
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
27 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,059
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
19 Units Available
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
26 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,039
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
22 Units Available
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
12 Units Available
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1009 sqft
Situated in the coveted Dilworth neighborhood. Each apartment comes with high-speed internet and cable TV. Property offers a rooftop terrace with Wi-Fi, 24-hour fitness studio and English garden courtyards. Reserved car parking available.
16 Units Available
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1195 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
73 Units Available
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
32 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,020
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
20 Units Available
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
25 Units Available
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,279
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
14 Units Available
Greenside
1315 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,118
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1041 sqft
This charming community is near the parks including Little Sugar Creek. Homes feature granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site yoga, pool, gym, and fire pit.
25 Units Available
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,324
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1140 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.
