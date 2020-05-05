632 North Wendover Road

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated and Convenient.

Great location in the Cotswold area of South Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, SouthPark, and Cotswold Village. The Pines on Wendover allows you to enjoy apartment living in Charlotte.



SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL, ONLY $35 PER APP!



The Pines on Wendover feature:

Two spacious bedrooms

Two full baths

New stainless refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.

Large laundry room in the unit.

Walk-in closets

Most units include Fireplaces, ceiling fans and patios.



Pets are permitted on case by case basis. No dangerous breeds permitted.

Non-refundable Pet fee is $300 per pet. $20 per pet rent. Two pet limit.



Washers and dryers are provided as a tenant option.

The washer/dryer rent is $45 per month.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



There is $4 per month trash fee and $4 per month pest control fee.



Professionally managed by SRP Management!



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



These pictures may be a representation of the unit, not the exact unit itself.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.