All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 632 North Wendover Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
632 North Wendover Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:05 PM

632 North Wendover Road

632 North Wendover Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wendover - Sedgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

632 North Wendover Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully Renovated and Convenient.
Great location in the Cotswold area of South Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, SouthPark, and Cotswold Village. The Pines on Wendover allows you to enjoy apartment living in Charlotte.

SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL, ONLY $35 PER APP!

The Pines on Wendover feature:
Two spacious bedrooms
Two full baths
New stainless refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.
Large laundry room in the unit.
Walk-in closets
Most units include Fireplaces, ceiling fans and patios.

Pets are permitted on case by case basis. No dangerous breeds permitted.
Non-refundable Pet fee is $300 per pet. $20 per pet rent. Two pet limit.

Washers and dryers are provided as a tenant option.
The washer/dryer rent is $45 per month.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

There is $4 per month trash fee and $4 per month pest control fee.

Professionally managed by SRP Management!

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

These pictures may be a representation of the unit, not the exact unit itself.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 North Wendover Road have any available units?
632 North Wendover Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 North Wendover Road have?
Some of 632 North Wendover Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 North Wendover Road currently offering any rent specials?
632 North Wendover Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 North Wendover Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 North Wendover Road is pet friendly.
Does 632 North Wendover Road offer parking?
No, 632 North Wendover Road does not offer parking.
Does 632 North Wendover Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 North Wendover Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 North Wendover Road have a pool?
No, 632 North Wendover Road does not have a pool.
Does 632 North Wendover Road have accessible units?
No, 632 North Wendover Road does not have accessible units.
Does 632 North Wendover Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 North Wendover Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte