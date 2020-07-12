/
/
/
whiteoak
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:48 PM
203 Apartments for rent in Whiteoak, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
20 Units Available
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
31 Units Available
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
Results within 1 mile of Whiteoak
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
7 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
36 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
25 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1234 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1349 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1999 sqft
Recently renovated units are air conditioned and smoke-free. Go high tech with key fob access. Community contains coffee bar and media room. Lots of shopping and dining options at nearby Stonecrest Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1163 sqft
Well-appointed apartment complex situated in a wooded residential area close to Stonecrest Shopping Center. Open-concept floor plans with plank floors, walk-in closets and large patios or decks. Community provides access to the Greenway.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11766 Red Rust Lane
11766 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Gorgeous, New Construction, 2-Story Executive Townhome in Rea Farms - Gorgeous, New Construction, 2-Story Executive Townhome in Rea Farms, Move-In Ready Today! Never Lived In...Price Reduction...
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
10416 Winslet Drive
10416 Winslet Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban Splendor! This beautiful 3 story townhouse located In the Heart of Ballantyne has it all! You will fall in love as soon as you enter! This stunning townhouse has all the luxurious & pristine features to call it home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
11115 Harrowfield Road
11115 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
927 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, two bath condo off of Carmel Road near Johnston Road. Second floor with large balcony and exterior storage. Terrific location near restuarants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12200 Rock Canyon Dr
12200 Rock Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1753 sqft
Available Now!! Contemporary Home near Carmel Rd - Spacious 2-story home is located in the well-maintained McAlpine neighborhood. Large yard and deck. 2 car garage. Loft overlooking large living room with wood burning stove.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6782 Vlosi Drive
6782 Vlosi Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Carmel Heights - Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Carmel Heights. Both bedrooms are large. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walkin closet. Water and Lawn Maintenance is included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886270)
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7929 Reunion Row Drive
7929 Reunion Row Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2375 sqft
INCENTIVE: 50% off first month rent with an approved application and move in by July 31, 2020. Beautiful, brand new Executive townhome in bustling, popular Rea Farms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14626 Via Sorrento Drive
14626 Via Sorrento Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1015 sqft
2nd Story 2 Bedroom condo in Ballantyne Village - Subdivision: Belle Vista Condo Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 2005 Parking: Lot Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Schools: Ballantyne Elem.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
11508 Red Rust Lane
11508 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
Ballantyne Location! Located in South Charlotte's desirable community !!This 2019 built townhouse on a Corner Lot in Rea Farms Subdivision is just stunning! Boasting a welcoming open & flowing floor plan with 3bed/2.5bath.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
11730 Red Rust Lane - 1
11730 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN REA FARMS! THIS RENTAL OFFERS 3BDS/2.5BATHS, SS APPLIANCES, AND A ONE CAR BACK LOAD GARAGE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
11018 Running Ridge Road
11018 Running Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
First floor, condominium located just off of Carmel & 51. Open living area, with access to private patio. See through bar into the kitchen and all kitchen appliances are included. Stackable size Washer/dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6901 Carmel Road
6901 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location. Brick feature wall in entrance hall and living room. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and new flooring in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14918 Ballantyne Village Way
14918 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Gorgeous 3 story townhome located in desirable Ballantyne Village. This 3bedroom, 2/2 bath home has a 1 car attached garage, and an oversized deck, perfect for enjoying this beautiful Carolina weather.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10801 Summitt Tree Ct
10801 Summitt Tree Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2477 sqft
In the heart of the Ballantyne area you'll find Thornhill... walk to Stonecrest Shopping Center! This renovated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath feels like it has two master bedrooms... one down and one up. Just under 2,500 sq.ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11102 Harrowfield Road
11102 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Huge Bedrooms 2 Baths near Ballantyne and I-485 - Property Id: 310261 2 huge bedrooms 2 bath condo in excellent condition and remodeled, near I-485 and Ballantyne. Property is on bus line.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCWeddington, NCStallings, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCMonroe, NC