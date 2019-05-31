All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:22 PM

5827 Amity Springs Drive

5827 Amity Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5827 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cute and charming 2 story entryway, 3 bedroom with 2 full baths townhome for lease in Charlotte. Established community with only 10-15 minute commute to downtown and only 5 minutes to Independence - location, location!! Fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans, freshly painted and ready to go! 1 car garage with driveway for additional car parking, community pool and pond. Washer/Dryer included. Lease also includes water, trash disposal and lawn maintenance. Tenant agrees to comply with HOA guidelines. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5827 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Amity Springs Drive have?
Some of 5827 Amity Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5827 Amity Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5827 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Amity Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 5827 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5827 Amity Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5827 Amity Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 5827 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5827 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 Amity Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
