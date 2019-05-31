5827 Amity Springs Drive

Amenities
Cute and charming 2 story entryway, 3 bedroom with 2 full baths townhome for lease in Charlotte. Established community with only 10-15 minute commute to downtown and only 5 minutes to Independence - location, location!! Fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans, freshly painted and ready to go! 1 car garage with driveway for additional car parking, community pool and pond. Washer/Dryer included. Lease also includes water, trash disposal and lawn maintenance. Tenant agrees to comply with HOA guidelines. No smoking.