Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:13 PM

5320 Southampton Road

5320 Southampton Road · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Southampton Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Southampton Road have any available units?
5320 Southampton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5320 Southampton Road currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Southampton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Southampton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 Southampton Road is pet friendly.
Does 5320 Southampton Road offer parking?
No, 5320 Southampton Road does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Southampton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Southampton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Southampton Road have a pool?
No, 5320 Southampton Road does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Southampton Road have accessible units?
No, 5320 Southampton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Southampton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Southampton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Southampton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 Southampton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
