Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

525 E 6th Street

525 E 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

525 E 6th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
This First Ward 4th floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 800 square feet. It has an open concept living room/kitchen area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island. Master has walk in closet and private bath with large tile shower and laundry room. 2nd bedroom also has walk in closet and private full bath. Nice view of the center courtyard. Walking distance to Spectrum Center, shops, bars and restaurants. Convenient to I-277. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1500 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E 6th Street have any available units?
525 E 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E 6th Street have?
Some of 525 E 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 E 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 E 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 525 E 6th Street offer parking?
No, 525 E 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 525 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 525 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
