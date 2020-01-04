525 E 6th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

This First Ward 4th floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 800 square feet. It has an open concept living room/kitchen area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island. Master has walk in closet and private bath with large tile shower and laundry room. 2nd bedroom also has walk in closet and private full bath. Nice view of the center courtyard. Walking distance to Spectrum Center, shops, bars and restaurants. Convenient to I-277. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1500 deposit.