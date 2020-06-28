All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 516 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
516 28th Street
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

516 28th Street

516 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 West 28th Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms, 1 bath with dining room, hardwood floors, central air, new paint, new kitchen floor and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 28th Street have any available units?
516 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 28th Street have?
Some of 516 28th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 516 28th Street offer parking?
No, 516 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 28th Street have a pool?
No, 516 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 516 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte