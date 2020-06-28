Rent Calculator
516 28th Street
516 28th Street
516 West 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
516 West 28th Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms, 1 bath with dining room, hardwood floors, central air, new paint, new kitchen floor and much more.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 28th Street have any available units?
516 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 516 28th Street have?
Some of 516 28th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 516 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 516 28th Street offer parking?
No, 516 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 28th Street have a pool?
No, 516 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 516 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
