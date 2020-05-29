All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 506 Sinclair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
506 Sinclair Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 4:27 PM

506 Sinclair Street

506 Sinclair Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

506 Sinclair Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Sinclair Street have any available units?
506 Sinclair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 506 Sinclair Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 Sinclair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Sinclair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Sinclair Street is pet friendly.
Does 506 Sinclair Street offer parking?
No, 506 Sinclair Street does not offer parking.
Does 506 Sinclair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Sinclair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Sinclair Street have a pool?
No, 506 Sinclair Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 Sinclair Street have accessible units?
No, 506 Sinclair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Sinclair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Sinclair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Sinclair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Sinclair Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte