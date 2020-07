Amenities

Adorable bungalow in the heart of Elizabeth - walk to Sunflour Bakery, Bang Bang Burger, Starbucks, Common Market & Legion Brewery. This home greets you w/ a fabulous front porch, open floorplan, hardwoods throughout, tons of natural light. Great covered porch off the back with large private backyard Beautiful home w/ tons of charm & priceless location! Property is currently occupied, it does not come furnished. No dogs allowed. Fireplace is non-functional. No dogs allowed.