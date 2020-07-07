Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4819 Gilmore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4819 Gilmore Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:58 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4819 Gilmore Drive
4819 Gilmore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4819 Gilmore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hardwoods throughout freshly sanded and stained. new paint as well. hot location...wont last long at this price. should be available by November 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4819 Gilmore Drive have any available units?
4819 Gilmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4819 Gilmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Gilmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Gilmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Gilmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4819 Gilmore Drive offer parking?
No, 4819 Gilmore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Gilmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Gilmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Gilmore Drive have a pool?
No, 4819 Gilmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Gilmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4819 Gilmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Gilmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Gilmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 Gilmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 Gilmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte