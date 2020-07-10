All apartments in Charlotte
4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q

4735 Hedgemore Drive · (704) 228-9311
Location

4735 Hedgemore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo located in the heart of Myers Park! - Condo features recently updated hardwood floors, new bathroom hardware and tiles, track lighting, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, private balcony off the living room, spacious kitchen w/ample storage, large master suite and so much more! Community features a pool and provides basic cable. Beautiful, quiet, wooded neighborhood in a great location and great schools. Walking distance to shopping center, minutes to restaurants, shopping, Southpark and uptown. One small pet will be considered, must be under 25 lbs. due to HOA size restrictions. $350 non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE4131297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q have any available units?
4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q have?
Some of 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q currently offering any rent specials?
4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q pet-friendly?
Yes, 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q is pet friendly.
Does 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q offer parking?
No, 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q does not offer parking.
Does 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q have a pool?
Yes, 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q has a pool.
Does 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q have accessible units?
No, 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q does not have units with dishwashers.
