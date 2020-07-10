4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo located in the heart of Myers Park! - Condo features recently updated hardwood floors, new bathroom hardware and tiles, track lighting, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, private balcony off the living room, spacious kitchen w/ample storage, large master suite and so much more! Community features a pool and provides basic cable. Beautiful, quiet, wooded neighborhood in a great location and great schools. Walking distance to shopping center, minutes to restaurants, shopping, Southpark and uptown. One small pet will be considered, must be under 25 lbs. due to HOA size restrictions. $350 non-refundable pet fee.



