Spectacular three-bedroom townhouse in a great neighborhood with great amenities. This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome offers a spacious floorplan with an eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has a modern look with a new backsplash. Low maintenance outside, as HOA covers most items, including lawn care. Master bedroom includes a full bath with dual vanities, and a walk-in closet with built in shelfs. This well-maintained home and is a must see!