Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4401 Birkdale Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM
1 of 1
4401 Birkdale Dr
4401 Birkdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4401 Birkdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5485370)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4401 Birkdale Dr have any available units?
4401 Birkdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4401 Birkdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Birkdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Birkdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Birkdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4401 Birkdale Dr offer parking?
No, 4401 Birkdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Birkdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Birkdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Birkdale Dr have a pool?
No, 4401 Birkdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Birkdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 4401 Birkdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Birkdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 Birkdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 Birkdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 Birkdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
