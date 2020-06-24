All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4350 Yoruk Forest Lane
Last updated March 26 2019 at 4:54 PM

4350 Yoruk Forest Lane

4350 Yoruk Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4350 Yoruk Forest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Location! 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in the Cotswold Glen Community. Move-in ready FRESH paint and NEW carpet!! Great floorplan with dual master suites and private bathrooms. The main floor features wood floors, open living space, with granite kitchen counters, breakfast area, separate dining area, and gas logs fireplace in the living room. Private fenced back patio, Washer/Dryer Included, Pets Conditional with $400 Pet Fee. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, and Uptown!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane have any available units?
4350 Yoruk Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane have?
Some of 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4350 Yoruk Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4350 Yoruk Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte