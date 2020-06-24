4350 Yoruk Forest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Location! 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in the Cotswold Glen Community. Move-in ready FRESH paint and NEW carpet!! Great floorplan with dual master suites and private bathrooms. The main floor features wood floors, open living space, with granite kitchen counters, breakfast area, separate dining area, and gas logs fireplace in the living room. Private fenced back patio, Washer/Dryer Included, Pets Conditional with $400 Pet Fee. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, and Uptown!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.