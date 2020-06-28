4201 Folkston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Location! Quiet and desirable area close to Plaza Midwood, Uptown, and No Da. Beautiful 3 beds, 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors. Renovated baths, very large master bedroom with additional adjacent room perfect for office, nursery or huge walk-in closet. Spacious updated kitchen opens to a large family room with fireplace. Eat in Kitchen has a Peninsula/Bar Area for stools and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Living room can be used as an office. Lots of attic space for additional storage. Almost new lighting, hardware and both exterior doors. Lighting added to all bedroom closets. DECK with large flat backyard. This house is a MUST SEE!