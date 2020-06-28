All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4201 Folkston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4201 Folkston Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

4201 Folkston Drive

4201 Folkston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4201 Folkston Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! Quiet and desirable area close to Plaza Midwood, Uptown, and No Da. Beautiful 3 beds, 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors. Renovated baths, very large master bedroom with additional adjacent room perfect for office, nursery or huge walk-in closet. Spacious updated kitchen opens to a large family room with fireplace. Eat in Kitchen has a Peninsula/Bar Area for stools and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Living room can be used as an office. Lots of attic space for additional storage. Almost new lighting, hardware and both exterior doors. Lighting added to all bedroom closets. DECK with large flat backyard. This house is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Folkston Drive have any available units?
4201 Folkston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Folkston Drive have?
Some of 4201 Folkston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Folkston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Folkston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Folkston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Folkston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4201 Folkston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Folkston Drive offers parking.
Does 4201 Folkston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Folkston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Folkston Drive have a pool?
No, 4201 Folkston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Folkston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4201 Folkston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Folkston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Folkston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte