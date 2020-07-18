Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
420 Jones St
420 Jones Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
420 Jones Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
- Nice duplex in West Charlotte. Freshly painted and move in ready. Lawn care included
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5899200)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 Jones St have any available units?
420 Jones St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 420 Jones St have?
Some of 420 Jones St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 420 Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
420 Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Jones St pet-friendly?
No, 420 Jones St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 420 Jones St offer parking?
No, 420 Jones St does not offer parking.
Does 420 Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Jones St have a pool?
No, 420 Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 420 Jones St have accessible units?
No, 420 Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Jones St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Jones St has units with dishwashers.
