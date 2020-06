Amenities

419 W 8th Unit 51 Charlotte NC 28202 - Two bedroom/two story condo located in the heart of 4th Ward! Stunning renovation recently completed with NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, fresh trendy paint colors, tile shower, and quartz fireplace surround with mantle. Private bricked in patio provides privacy and a secluded getaway in the middle of the city. Walking distance to Uptown, Harris Teeter, restaurants, bars/pubs, nightlife, etc.



