Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully renovated townhome in sought after 4th Ward, Uptown Charlotte. Main living hosts 0pen floor plan, built-ins, granite in kitchen with stainless steel appliance, half bath, and large deck off living area with city views. Guest bedrooms have private terrace and updated guest bath. Master bedroom is spacious with dual vanity bath and stand-up shower along with barn doors that open to small interior terrace down to living area. Walkable to all that Uptown has to offer!