401 Fannie Circle

401 Fannie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

401 Fannie Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Minutes from UPTOWN! Great Price! - Updated 2 bedroom home located just outside of UPTOWN Charlotte. Home comes furnished with Real Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, new fixtures, fresh paint, and more! Backyard is a must see, completely fenced, wooded, backs up to large creek, and is perfect for any occasion or just to relax. Additional covered front porch area also included. Home is conveniently located to Uptown, all major highways and interstates, shopping, and entertainment. Call today to set an appointment and inquire about MOVE-IN SPECIAL. 704.488.7897

(RLNE5327846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

