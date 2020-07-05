401 Fannie Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Minutes from UPTOWN! Great Price! - Updated 2 bedroom home located just outside of UPTOWN Charlotte. Home comes furnished with Real Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, new fixtures, fresh paint, and more! Backyard is a must see, completely fenced, wooded, backs up to large creek, and is perfect for any occasion or just to relax. Additional covered front porch area also included. Home is conveniently located to Uptown, all major highways and interstates, shopping, and entertainment. Call today to set an appointment and inquire about MOVE-IN SPECIAL. 704.488.7897



(RLNE5327846)