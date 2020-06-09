3927 Damask Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This two-story brick accented single family home could be yours! The open floor plan features a living room with a gas fireplace and TV niche perfect for entertaining guests. The master bedroom includes its own private bathroom with a garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom finish out the second level.



Other features include a detached garage and a backyard patio where summer cookouts can be hosted!



Pets conditional - One pet under 40lbs welcome