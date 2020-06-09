All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

3927 Damask Drive

3927 Damask Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3927 Damask Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This two-story brick accented single family home could be yours! The open floor plan features a living room with a gas fireplace and TV niche perfect for entertaining guests. The master bedroom includes its own private bathroom with a garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom finish out the second level.

Other features include a detached garage and a backyard patio where summer cookouts can be hosted!

Pets conditional - One pet under 40lbs welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Damask Drive have any available units?
3927 Damask Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 Damask Drive have?
Some of 3927 Damask Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 Damask Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Damask Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Damask Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Damask Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Damask Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3927 Damask Drive offers parking.
Does 3927 Damask Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3927 Damask Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Damask Drive have a pool?
No, 3927 Damask Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Damask Drive have accessible units?
No, 3927 Damask Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Damask Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927 Damask Drive has units with dishwashers.

