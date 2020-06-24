All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019

3901 Abbeydale Drive

3901 Abbeydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Abbeydale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 31st and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

