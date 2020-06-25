3715 Green Pasture Road

Amenities

Fabulous 5 BR, 2.5 BA, sunroom house in highland creek area! Beautiful front porch welcomes you to the open floor plan spacious house. Entire downstairs gleaming wood flooring. Dream kitchen with granite countertop large kitchen island, large pantry, plenty of cabinets, recessed lights. Beautiful sunroom to enjoy your morning or relax in the evening or even use as kids play area during daytime! Downstairs 5th bedroom can be used as your office/study room. Separate dining and living room for your formals and show off your lovely home with nice furniture collections. Large great room with plenty of windows, gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Upstairs master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Master bath with separate vanities, garden tub and shower. 3 more large bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Outside patio and deck for all your outdoor entertainment. Private level large backyard with manicured lawn. google fiber, great Mecklenburg schools. Easy access to highways/uptown. Must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.