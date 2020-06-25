All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:58 AM

3715 Green Pasture Road

3715 Green Pasture Road · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Green Pasture Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
google fiber
Fabulous 5 BR, 2.5 BA, sunroom house in highland creek area! Beautiful front porch welcomes you to the open floor plan spacious house. Entire downstairs gleaming wood flooring. Dream kitchen with granite countertop large kitchen island, large pantry, plenty of cabinets, recessed lights. Beautiful sunroom to enjoy your morning or relax in the evening or even use as kids play area during daytime! Downstairs 5th bedroom can be used as your office/study room. Separate dining and living room for your formals and show off your lovely home with nice furniture collections. Large great room with plenty of windows, gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Upstairs master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Master bath with separate vanities, garden tub and shower. 3 more large bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Outside patio and deck for all your outdoor entertainment. Private level large backyard with manicured lawn. google fiber, great Mecklenburg schools. Easy access to highways/uptown. Must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Green Pasture Road have any available units?
3715 Green Pasture Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Green Pasture Road have?
Some of 3715 Green Pasture Road's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Green Pasture Road currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Green Pasture Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Green Pasture Road pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Green Pasture Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3715 Green Pasture Road offer parking?
No, 3715 Green Pasture Road does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Green Pasture Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Green Pasture Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Green Pasture Road have a pool?
No, 3715 Green Pasture Road does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Green Pasture Road have accessible units?
No, 3715 Green Pasture Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Green Pasture Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Green Pasture Road does not have units with dishwashers.
