3701 Roxborough Parkway

Amenities

dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker microwave accessible

Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for a showing. The Colony enjoys Charlotte's premier location. Situated in the middle of Southpark, this prestigious community has so much to offer its residents. Southpark has expanded to include new and exciting stores such as Nordstrom's and Neiman Marcus. Your home will be located within walking distance of fine dining, entertainment, and world class shopping. And only minutes from downtown Charlotte. Schedule some time with us today. Now is the time to make The Colony your home!