All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3701 Roxborough Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3701 Roxborough Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 Roxborough Parkway

3701 Roxborough Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3701 Roxborough Parkway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for a showing. The Colony enjoys Charlotte's premier location. Situated in the middle of Southpark, this prestigious community has so much to offer its residents. Southpark has expanded to include new and exciting stores such as Nordstrom's and Neiman Marcus. Your home will be located within walking distance of fine dining, entertainment, and world class shopping. And only minutes from downtown Charlotte. Schedule some time with us today. Now is the time to make The Colony your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have any available units?
3701 Roxborough Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have?
Some of 3701 Roxborough Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Roxborough Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Roxborough Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Roxborough Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Roxborough Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway offer parking?
No, 3701 Roxborough Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Roxborough Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Roxborough Parkway has a pool.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 3701 Roxborough Parkway has accessible units.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Roxborough Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte