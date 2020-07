Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments community garden dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub

Planted on Central Avenue in the highly alluring Plaza Midwood neighborhood, the Vyne is steeped in culture that stems from surrounding art galleries, unique shops and international cuisine. With Uptown Charlotte three short miles away, residents here enjoy the benefits of a convenient location within a diverse, historic setting. If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Charlotte, N.C., look no further!