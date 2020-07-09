All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

3622 Chepstow Court

3622 Chepstow Court · No Longer Available
Location

3622 Chepstow Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are getting this home ready for you: available to tour 10/15/19. This 3 bedroom house near the PNC Music Pavilion won't last long! LVP wood flooring on main floor with natural gas fireplace. Attached garage, dining room, black appliances and updated countertops and cabinets. Upstairs boasts full bath with updated vanity and flooring and large master with WIC and attached bath. Home sits near a cul-de-sac.

Utility saver program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Chepstow Court have any available units?
3622 Chepstow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 Chepstow Court have?
Some of 3622 Chepstow Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Chepstow Court currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Chepstow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Chepstow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 Chepstow Court is pet friendly.
Does 3622 Chepstow Court offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Chepstow Court offers parking.
Does 3622 Chepstow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Chepstow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Chepstow Court have a pool?
No, 3622 Chepstow Court does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Chepstow Court have accessible units?
No, 3622 Chepstow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Chepstow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Chepstow Court does not have units with dishwashers.

