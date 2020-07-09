3622 Chepstow Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

We are getting this home ready for you: available to tour 10/15/19. This 3 bedroom house near the PNC Music Pavilion won't last long! LVP wood flooring on main floor with natural gas fireplace. Attached garage, dining room, black appliances and updated countertops and cabinets. Upstairs boasts full bath with updated vanity and flooring and large master with WIC and attached bath. Home sits near a cul-de-sac.



Utility saver program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.