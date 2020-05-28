All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

3570 N Davidson St

3570 North Davidson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3570 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
3570 N Davidson St Charlotte NC 28205 - Updated condo with new carpet, new floors on the main level, freshly painted throughout. Open layout that flows from living area through the dining area into the large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space and a large food pantry. Kitchen has corian countertops and SS Appliances. This home has 2 bedrooms each bedroom has its own private full bath. Master bathroom features double vanities and a large soaking tub and plenty of storage. Master bedroom host double closets, and access to the private balcony. Washer and Dryer included. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Community has beautiful pool, walking trails and side walks. Walk to all that Noda has to offer, DeeJai Noda, Crown Station Coffee house right across the street, Bold Missy Brewery just a block away. Located between the 36 st and Sugar Creek light rail stations which are just a short walk away.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4704946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3570 N Davidson St have any available units?
3570 N Davidson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3570 N Davidson St have?
Some of 3570 N Davidson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3570 N Davidson St currently offering any rent specials?
3570 N Davidson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3570 N Davidson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3570 N Davidson St is pet friendly.
Does 3570 N Davidson St offer parking?
Yes, 3570 N Davidson St offers parking.
Does 3570 N Davidson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3570 N Davidson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3570 N Davidson St have a pool?
Yes, 3570 N Davidson St has a pool.
Does 3570 N Davidson St have accessible units?
No, 3570 N Davidson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3570 N Davidson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3570 N Davidson St does not have units with dishwashers.
