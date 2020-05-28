Amenities

3570 N Davidson St Charlotte NC 28205 - Updated condo with new carpet, new floors on the main level, freshly painted throughout. Open layout that flows from living area through the dining area into the large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space and a large food pantry. Kitchen has corian countertops and SS Appliances. This home has 2 bedrooms each bedroom has its own private full bath. Master bathroom features double vanities and a large soaking tub and plenty of storage. Master bedroom host double closets, and access to the private balcony. Washer and Dryer included. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Community has beautiful pool, walking trails and side walks. Walk to all that Noda has to offer, DeeJai Noda, Crown Station Coffee house right across the street, Bold Missy Brewery just a block away. Located between the 36 st and Sugar Creek light rail stations which are just a short walk away.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4704946)