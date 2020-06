Amenities

Stunning Modern Townhome located in the Steel Garderns Complex! Home Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, kitchen includes a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood floors, and great back yard space. Close to the Arts District and so much more. Washer and Dryer included, water included. Public park located next door for your enjoyment as well.