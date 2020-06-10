All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

3441 Steel Yard Court · No Longer Available
Location

3441 Steel Yard Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
NODA townhome with rooftop terrace and private balcony! - If you are seeking the right place to live in order to be a part of the NoDa experience, we have the place for you. In this 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath townhome, you are just minutes away from one of the hottest neighborhoods in Charlotte. This 3 story unit features a gas fireplace, hardwoods downstairs, carpet upstairs, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Located just minutes from the light rail that can take you to Uptown, University area, or South End and Dilworth to experience all that Charlotte has to offer.

Easy access to the nearby community park. Enjoy grilling with friends on your patio, or entertaining them on your private balcony located off the bonus room with wet bar. On the second level are the washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms, including the master, and 1 full bath. The bath includes a garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanity sinks. Cable and internet included. Surround sound speaker system on 1st and 3rd floor. Security system installed, activation would be tenant responsibility.

(RLNE4527710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Steel Yard Court have any available units?
3441 Steel Yard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 Steel Yard Court have?
Some of 3441 Steel Yard Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Steel Yard Court currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Steel Yard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Steel Yard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 Steel Yard Court is pet friendly.
Does 3441 Steel Yard Court offer parking?
No, 3441 Steel Yard Court does not offer parking.
Does 3441 Steel Yard Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3441 Steel Yard Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Steel Yard Court have a pool?
No, 3441 Steel Yard Court does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Steel Yard Court have accessible units?
No, 3441 Steel Yard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Steel Yard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 Steel Yard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
