3441 Steel Yard Court

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

NODA townhome with rooftop terrace and private balcony! - If you are seeking the right place to live in order to be a part of the NoDa experience, we have the place for you. In this 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath townhome, you are just minutes away from one of the hottest neighborhoods in Charlotte. This 3 story unit features a gas fireplace, hardwoods downstairs, carpet upstairs, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Located just minutes from the light rail that can take you to Uptown, University area, or South End and Dilworth to experience all that Charlotte has to offer.



Easy access to the nearby community park. Enjoy grilling with friends on your patio, or entertaining them on your private balcony located off the bonus room with wet bar. On the second level are the washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms, including the master, and 1 full bath. The bath includes a garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanity sinks. Cable and internet included. Surround sound speaker system on 1st and 3rd floor. Security system installed, activation would be tenant responsibility.



(RLNE4527710)