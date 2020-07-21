344 Wellingford St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

This newly renovated 3 bedroom home is a great opportunity! It boasts refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted interior, and a huge back yard. The full bath has decorative tile.



Apply online at our website: Tristonegroup.com

Property Management Tab --> Available for Rent



No history of evictions. No vouchers accepted.



Pets up to 20 lbs with a $350 non-refundable Pet Fee.



Non- Smoking.



Non-refundable $25 application fee per applicant/cosignor. Showings will be provided to pre-approved applicants on "first come, first serve" basis.