Charlotte, NC
344 Wellingford St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 5:06 PM

344 Wellingford St

344 Wellingford Street · No Longer Available
Location

344 Wellingford Street, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
This newly renovated 3 bedroom home is a great opportunity! It boasts refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted interior, and a huge back yard. The full bath has decorative tile.

Apply online at our website: Tristonegroup.com
Property Management Tab --> Available for Rent

No history of evictions. No vouchers accepted.

Pets up to 20 lbs with a $350 non-refundable Pet Fee.

Non- Smoking.

Non-refundable $25 application fee per applicant/cosignor. Showings will be provided to pre-approved applicants on "first come, first serve" basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Wellingford St have any available units?
344 Wellingford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Wellingford St have?
Some of 344 Wellingford St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Wellingford St currently offering any rent specials?
344 Wellingford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Wellingford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Wellingford St is pet friendly.
Does 344 Wellingford St offer parking?
Yes, 344 Wellingford St offers parking.
Does 344 Wellingford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Wellingford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Wellingford St have a pool?
No, 344 Wellingford St does not have a pool.
Does 344 Wellingford St have accessible units?
No, 344 Wellingford St does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Wellingford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Wellingford St does not have units with dishwashers.
