Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

3106 Fieldpointe Lane-CB - ***SHOWINGS ONLY**

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bathroom home stands off Park Road with a spacious 1,487 square feet! You do not want to miss this!! The comfortable living room has a brick fireplace adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and updated granite countertops! The spacious bedrooms are located adjacent to the upgraded bathrooms with new cabinetry and granite vanities. The back patio perfect for entertaining flows into the large fenced in lawn! Convenient to South Mecklenburg High School, Quail Hollow Middle School, and Sharon Road!! Very close to South Park Mall and all local dining spots!



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/39owI1FS_tA



Take ramp right for I-85 South toward Gastonia. At exit 30A, take ramp right for I-485 S toward Pineville. Keep straight onto I-485 E. At exit 64A, take ramp right and follow signs for NC-51 North. Bear right onto NC-51 / Pineville-Matthews Rd. Turn left onto Park Rd toward Hospital. Turn left to stay on Park Rd. Turn right onto Arbor Pointe Dr. Turn right onto Stoney Corner Ln, and then immediately turn left onto Fieldpointe Ln. Arrive at Fieldpointe Ln



