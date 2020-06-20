All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3106 Fieldpointe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3106 Fieldpointe Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3106 Fieldpointe Lane

3106 Fieldpointe Lane · (704) 332-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Seven Eagles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3106 Fieldpointe Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Seven Eagles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3106 Fieldpointe Lane · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3106 Fieldpointe Lane-CB - ***SHOWINGS ONLY**
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bathroom home stands off Park Road with a spacious 1,487 square feet! You do not want to miss this!! The comfortable living room has a brick fireplace adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and updated granite countertops! The spacious bedrooms are located adjacent to the upgraded bathrooms with new cabinetry and granite vanities. The back patio perfect for entertaining flows into the large fenced in lawn! Convenient to South Mecklenburg High School, Quail Hollow Middle School, and Sharon Road!! Very close to South Park Mall and all local dining spots!

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/39owI1FS_tA

Take ramp right for I-85 South toward Gastonia. At exit 30A, take ramp right for I-485 S toward Pineville. Keep straight onto I-485 E. At exit 64A, take ramp right and follow signs for NC-51 North. Bear right onto NC-51 / Pineville-Matthews Rd. Turn left onto Park Rd toward Hospital. Turn left to stay on Park Rd. Turn right onto Arbor Pointe Dr. Turn right onto Stoney Corner Ln, and then immediately turn left onto Fieldpointe Ln. Arrive at Fieldpointe Ln

(RLNE5806382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Fieldpointe Lane have any available units?
3106 Fieldpointe Lane has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Fieldpointe Lane have?
Some of 3106 Fieldpointe Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Fieldpointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Fieldpointe Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Fieldpointe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Fieldpointe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3106 Fieldpointe Lane offer parking?
No, 3106 Fieldpointe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3106 Fieldpointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Fieldpointe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Fieldpointe Lane have a pool?
No, 3106 Fieldpointe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Fieldpointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 3106 Fieldpointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Fieldpointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Fieldpointe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3106 Fieldpointe Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy
Charlotte, NC 28210
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity