Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3009 Chatuge Court

3009 Chatuge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Chatuge Ct, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Now available is this brand new, beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 1-car garage house in the Paw Creek Village neighborhood of Charlotte. The main level features hardwood-style, luxury vinyl flooring. This home has a great, open floor plan and is over 1400 sq ft. The kitchen features black Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and a flat top stove. The main level also has a half bath. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is large and has a big walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has a glass shower, plenty of counter space and a vanity area. The two guest bedrooms are a nice size and have ample closet space. These bedrooms share the guest bathroom, which has a bathtub. Full size washer/dryer connections on the second level as well. Outside, you will find a small, easy to maintain yard. This home is on a cul-de-sac. This is a new construction home and has never been lived in! This is a nice home in a great location near 485 and some shopping so it will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry, no pets allowed. The home is available around January 12th for only $1295/month. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Chatuge Court have any available units?
3009 Chatuge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Chatuge Court have?
Some of 3009 Chatuge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Chatuge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Chatuge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Chatuge Court pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Chatuge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3009 Chatuge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Chatuge Court offers parking.
Does 3009 Chatuge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Chatuge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Chatuge Court have a pool?
No, 3009 Chatuge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Chatuge Court have accessible units?
No, 3009 Chatuge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Chatuge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Chatuge Court has units with dishwashers.
