2923 Amity Garden Court
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:25 AM
2923 Amity Garden Court
2923 Amity Garden Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
2923 Amity Garden Ct, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Hardwood flooring throughout. Lawn care provided by landlord. Convenient to shopping, dining and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2923 Amity Garden Court have any available units?
2923 Amity Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2923 Amity Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Amity Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Amity Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Amity Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2923 Amity Garden Court offer parking?
No, 2923 Amity Garden Court does not offer parking.
Does 2923 Amity Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Amity Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Amity Garden Court have a pool?
No, 2923 Amity Garden Court does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Amity Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 2923 Amity Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Amity Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 Amity Garden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 Amity Garden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2923 Amity Garden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
