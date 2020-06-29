Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2848 Willow Street
2848 Willow Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2848 Willow Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5572460)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2848 Willow Street have any available units?
2848 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2848 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2848 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 2848 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
