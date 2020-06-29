All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2848 Willow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2848 Willow Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2848 Willow Street

2848 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2848 Willow Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5572460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Willow Street have any available units?
2848 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2848 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2848 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 2848 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2848 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte