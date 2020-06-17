2708 Catalina Ave

Amenities
Be the first to view this lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath Ranch style home minutes away from N. Graham St. Minutes from Uptown. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a July 15, 2019 move in
This Home Features:
*Living room
*Kitchen appliances included
*Washer connection only
*Spacious fenced in backyard
*Driveway
This one will not last!!! For an appointment to view this great property, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at rent777.com.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
PETS ARE ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Schools:
Druid Hills Elementary
Piedmont Open Middle
Performance Learning