2708 Catalina Ave

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first to view this lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath Ranch style home minutes away from N. Graham St. Minutes from Uptown. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a July 15, 2019 move in



This Home Features:



*Living room

*Kitchen appliances included

*Washer connection only

*Spacious fenced in backyard

*Driveway



This one will not last!!! For an appointment to view this great property, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at rent777.com.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



PETS ARE ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Schools:



Druid Hills Elementary

Piedmont Open Middle

Performance Learning