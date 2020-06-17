All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM

2708 Catalina Ave

2708 Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Catalina Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to view this lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath Ranch style home minutes away from N. Graham St. Minutes from Uptown. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a July 15, 2019 move in

This Home Features:

*Living room
*Kitchen appliances included
*Washer connection only
*Spacious fenced in backyard
*Driveway

This one will not last!!! For an appointment to view this great property, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at rent777.com.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

PETS ARE ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools:

Druid Hills Elementary
Piedmont Open Middle
Performance Learning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

