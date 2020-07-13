2610 Silverthorn Dr

Amenities

Available 08/16/20 Lovely townhome in a gated community near Topgolf - Property Id: 315465



One of the rare end units in this gated community in South Charlotte, that feel like a single family home. Lots of windows and bright with natural light. Almost new condition. Walk to Publix, Walmart and many restaurants in White Commons Shopping Complex. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, comes with Washer and Dryer in unit. Huge master bedroom with trey ceiling, walk in closet, garden tub and private bath. Generous secondary bedrooms and closets. Make your little garden in the backyard or just relax in the patio! Community has its pool, hot tub and gym that you can access. Water and trash included in rent. Easy access to I77 / 485. NOT FURNISHED.

No Dogs Allowed



