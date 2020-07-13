All apartments in Charlotte
2610 Silverthorn Dr
2610 Silverthorn Dr

2610 Silverthorn Drive · (919) 830-0159
Location

2610 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1610 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,610

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Available 08/16/20 Lovely townhome in a gated community near Topgolf - Property Id: 315465

One of the rare end units in this gated community in South Charlotte, that feel like a single family home. Lots of windows and bright with natural light. Almost new condition. Walk to Publix, Walmart and many restaurants in White Commons Shopping Complex. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, comes with Washer and Dryer in unit. Huge master bedroom with trey ceiling, walk in closet, garden tub and private bath. Generous secondary bedrooms and closets. Make your little garden in the backyard or just relax in the patio! Community has its pool, hot tub and gym that you can access. Water and trash included in rent. Easy access to I77 / 485. NOT FURNISHED.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Silverthorn Dr have any available units?
2610 Silverthorn Dr has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Silverthorn Dr have?
Some of 2610 Silverthorn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Silverthorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Silverthorn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Silverthorn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Silverthorn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2610 Silverthorn Dr offer parking?
No, 2610 Silverthorn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Silverthorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 Silverthorn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Silverthorn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2610 Silverthorn Dr has a pool.
Does 2610 Silverthorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2610 Silverthorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Silverthorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Silverthorn Dr has units with dishwashers.
