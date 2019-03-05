All apartments in Charlotte
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

2414 Tuckaseegee Road

2414 Tuckaseegee Road · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
2414 Tuckaseegee Road Available 11/15/19 3 Bedroom Home in Enderly Park - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in the Enderly Park Neighborhood of Charlotte. Very spacious inside the home, and has a nice semi-wrap around porch that is great for relaxing or even entertaining! Surrounded by many restaurants, shopping centers, and coffee shops!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2550398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Tuckaseegee Road have any available units?
2414 Tuckaseegee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Tuckaseegee Road have?
Some of 2414 Tuckaseegee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, coffee bar, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Tuckaseegee Road currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Tuckaseegee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Tuckaseegee Road pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Tuckaseegee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2414 Tuckaseegee Road offer parking?
No, 2414 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Tuckaseegee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Tuckaseegee Road have a pool?
No, 2414 Tuckaseegee Road does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Tuckaseegee Road have accessible units?
No, 2414 Tuckaseegee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Tuckaseegee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Tuckaseegee Road does not have units with dishwashers.

