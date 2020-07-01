All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane

2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous ONE LEVEL Brick home with updates throughout. Kitchen features Beautiful Custom Wood Cabinets offering plentiful storage; Stainless appliances, including 5-burner gas range with hood; Newer Refrigerator. Kitchen is open to the Family Room, with access to the Sun Room, offering additional flex space. Updated hardware and stylish modern light fixtures throughout. Wonderful fenced back yard with large brick patio, perfect for dining or entertaining; Additional outdoor storage. Convenient to Huntingtowne Farms Park. Small dog under 30 lbs. conditional upon owner approval. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have any available units?
2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have?
Some of 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane offer parking?
No, 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have a pool?
No, 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

