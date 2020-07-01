2409 Huntingtowne Farms Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous ONE LEVEL Brick home with updates throughout. Kitchen features Beautiful Custom Wood Cabinets offering plentiful storage; Stainless appliances, including 5-burner gas range with hood; Newer Refrigerator. Kitchen is open to the Family Room, with access to the Sun Room, offering additional flex space. Updated hardware and stylish modern light fixtures throughout. Wonderful fenced back yard with large brick patio, perfect for dining or entertaining; Additional outdoor storage. Convenient to Huntingtowne Farms Park. Small dog under 30 lbs. conditional upon owner approval. No cats.